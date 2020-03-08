Costco has stopped giving out free samples at some it's stores because of the global COVID-19 outbreak.
It is not clear if every store has stopped free samples, or juts some of them.
The decision was made for hygienic purposes. The hope is that it will help stop the virus from spreading.
Costco says it has struggled keeping bottled water, disinfectants and other items in stock because people are starting to stock up on supplies.
The concern linking the free samples to the virus were brought up on Reddit this week.