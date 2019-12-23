CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - On Saturday, two people passed away from a house fire.
The Champaign Fire Department says firefighters were called to a home on 9 Sherwood Court after 11. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke. CFD says they were able to rescue two children inside of the home who managed to escape out of a window.
Unfortunately, 48-year-old Leslie Gill and her 12-year-old daughter Kezhionna Edwards, did not make it.
The Champaign Fire Department along with Champaign Police Department spent their Sunday collecting donations for the children who lost their Christmas gifts in the house fire.
On Monday, the Champaign Fire Department said on Facebook:
"The response from the community for Christmas gifts for the surviving children of the mother and daughter who died in the house fire on Sherwood Court has been overwhelming. As of noon today, we will no longer be accepting money, gifts, etc., in order to prepare for delivery on Christmas Eve. Please watch for future ways to help the family. Thank you for your generosity again!"
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The home is a total loss