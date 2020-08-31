DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - For four years, renowned actor Chadwick Boseman kept quiet about his colon cancer diagnosis.
While at Stage 3, Boseman was working on what is now known as his breakout hit Black Panther. The jaw-dropping news of his death inspired a conversation about health.
Dr. James Wade, a medical oncologist in Decatur, described colon cancer as silent. Since 2015, Wade said there has been a trend of younger people in their 40s, like Boseman, diagnosed with cancer.
"We haven't yet changed the screening age recommendations, but we're watching this carefully," Wade said.
To Wade, colon cancer prevention is a needed conversation in central Illinois. 2018 data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows Macon, Christian, Shelby and Effingham counties have significantly higher colon cancer rates than the state. The state's rate was 43.9 per 100,000. While the mortality rate us significantly lower in Champaign County, IDPH statistics show the death rate in Black communities was notably higher than it was with white counterparts.
"Even stage for stage, if you compare a Caucasian to an African-American at Stage 3, people with African-American heritage at Stage 3 don't do so well," Wade said.
Fortunately, health experts said this disease is curable. They urge men and women to get screened. Wade said people need to get checked once every 10 years.
Risk factors for colon cancer includes heavy alcohol consumption, smoking, poor diet and a family history of cancer. Adults with no symptoms are suggested to get screened at the age of 45.
