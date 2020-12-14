(WAND) - Black & Decker is recalling 82,000 chainsaws, because they can start up on their own.
The recalled chain saw is the CRAFTSMAN 10-inch corded chainsaw with extension poles.
The chainsaw can start unexpectedly without operation of the switch when the extension cord adaptor is connected upside down, posing a laceration hazard.
CRAFTSMAN has received one report of the recalled chain saw starting without operation of the switch causing a laceration injury to a consumer.
They were sold at Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at www.amazon.com from October 2019 through August 2020 for about $100.
Customers are told to contact CRAFTSMAN for a free repair kit at (855) 237-6848.
