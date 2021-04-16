DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Colorful messages and pictures cover Decatur sidewalks to raise awareness for child abuse and neglect.
Macon County CASA organized a "Chalk the Walk" for community members and businesses to participate in to raise awareness. Lori McDaniel, director of recruitment and retention for Macon County CASA, hopes when someone walks by the messages they are inspired.
"I really hope it touches their heart and make them want to stand up and do something, whether it's be a volunteer or just tell a friend, because we do need volunteers and maybe that's not you, but maybe you know someone," McDaniel said.
Volunteers went to Fairview Park, the Decatur Civic Center, the Macon County Courthouse and Merchant Street to chalk for Macon County CASA.
There are more than 630 Macon County children in the foster care system. McDaniel added those are the ones they know about that are abused and neglected.
"It (abuse and neglect) is right here in our own community. We don't have to look in other countries or cities - it is right here in the Macon County community, so we have to step up," McDaniel said.
Chalk the Walk will happen on Saturday as well. People in the community are encouraged to write messages or draw pictures on their sidewalks. ArtFarm in Downtown Decatur will have chalk available for customers to chalk the walk in front of the store.
For anyone interested in being a Macon County CASA volunteer, click here.
