CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An 18-year-old from Champaign is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a runaway teen girl from Indiana.
Roberto Nicholas-Simone is expected to be arraigned Wednesday, the News Gazette reports.
The State’s Attorney's office filed counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated unlawful restraint, criminal sexual assault and kidnapping against him Tuesday. Those charges stem from incidents that police said happened between March 3 and 6.
The victim, a 13-year-old, went missing from Seymour, Ind. on Feb. 16. Her mother reporter her missing.
The girl had been on probation and had an ankle bracelet that she cut off. Police said she went to meet a man she met on the internet.
Federal agents learned she was at Nicholas-Simone's home on Church St. when a cellphone she used to call her mother pinged there. In that call, she said she wanted to come home, but was being held against her will.
Police officers said they spotted the girl through a second-story window in the house Friday night, the News Gazette reported.
The girl ran out a back door of the home. Officers took her into custody and arrested Nicholas-Simone.
The victim told police she went to an apartment complex in Seymour to meet the man she had met online. She said that man took her in his car, drove her to Champaign, and sold her to Nicholas-Simone for $600.
Police said he kept her locked in an upstairs bedroom and had sex with her daily between March 3 and 6.
Nicholas-Simone has his bond set at $750,000. He was expected to be arraigned with the help of a translator on the felony charges.
The News Gazette reports Nicholas-Simone is originally from Guatemala, and federal immigration authorities are likely to become involved.