(WAND)- Champaign and Danville residents will soon be able to pick up ALDI groceries curbside.
ALDI is expanding its Curbside Grocery Pickup to two area stores in Champaign and Danville this week, just in time for Easter.
ALDI already utilizes grocery delivery services provided by Instacart; now, customers will have more access to ALDI than ever before.
Champaign-area customers can access the full selection of ALDI-exclusive products and ALDI Finds by going to the store's website.
Shoppers can fill their online carts and select a pickup time and location before proceeding to checkout.
Designated parking spots are marked in front of the ALDI locations for curbside users.
