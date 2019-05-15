CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The city of Champaign and the Unit 4 school district are working together in addressing violence within the youth and neighborhoods.
After three students in 2018 were shot, city leaders said they've noticed younger students are arming themselves.
Dozens showed up to Tuesday's school session to hear youth advocates present the "Community Youth and Family Empowerment Initiative".The goal is to serve African-American students and families who are "facing challenges in areas of academic achievement ... community violence and trauma."
The meeting was a chance for council members to hear out the proposals from the team of leaders that are expected to line up with city's goals in addressing youth violence.
Proposals include a mental health therapist, program manager, evening and weekend activities and a 24-hour hotline number. That plus other services could range between $372,000 and $436,000. If council members want to make it happen, the city has a budget of up to $250,000.
The plan is expected to be initiated in the upcoming fall semester. School board members expect to have a similar meeting and discuss what they can come up with.