CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments responded to a church fire early Monday morning.
Crews say they responded to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on East Bradley Avenue in Champaign just after 3 AM Monday.
When firefighters responded to the church initially it was called in as an automatic fire alarm. When crews got on scene, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the sanctuary. According to the Champaign Fire Chief, the call was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm fire.
Crews used aerial devices to extinguish the large fire. Chief Gary Ludwig says, crews were able to contain the fire to one section of the church.
Chief Ludwig went on to explain the cold weather caused some hazards for crews Monday morning. Salt trucks were used to help clear ice off the parking lot.
No one was injured. The cause is still under investigation.