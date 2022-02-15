CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign leaders have passed a Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint, which carries a cost of over $3 million.
City council unanimously passed this measure with a 7-0 vote Tuesday night. With the measure, the city will spend $2.7 million on preventing and reducing gun violence. This includes $100,000 for community engagements and $355,000 for community support, among other costs.
The blueprint also sets up a social worker in the Carle Emergency Department, who will be available 24-7 to provide immediate resources to victims and their families. Hospital intervention could include anything from safety planning to counseling, engaging patients in their recovery and avoiding retaliation violence.
The city's multi-pronged approach has the goal of stopping gun violence before there are more deaths.
