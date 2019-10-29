BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities found and arrested a Champaign armed robbery suspect Tuesday in the Bloomington area.
At about 2:45 p.m., Champaign police, in cooperation with the U.S. Marshals Service and Bloomington Street Crimes United took 41-year-old Tyson Biggers, 41, into custody. Biggers was trying to escape from a second-floor residential building, they said.
Police said they found a gun with an extended magazine when they arrested Biggers.
As WAND-TV previously reported, Biggers is accused of showing a handgun in Champaign armed robberies on Oct. 19 and Oct. 24 at a business in the 200 block of W. University Ave. He held the clerk and gunpoint both times, authorities said, and left with cash.
There were no injuries reported and Biggers never shot the gun in either robbery, according to a press release.
"The Champaign Police Department would like to thank the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, the United States Marshals Service and the Bloomington Street Crimes Unit for assisting this investigation," the release said.
Police said they're still looking for information. Anyone who knows something is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at (217)373-8477, online here or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.