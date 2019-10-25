CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect in two Champaign armed robberies is wanted Friday evening.
Police said Tyson M. Biggers, 41, robbed the same Champaign business (200 block of W. University Ave.) on Oct. 19 and Oct. 24. They said he showed a handgun both times and held the clerk at gunpoint. He never shot the weapon, officers said, and left after taking cash each time.
An arrest warrant for Biggers issued Friday is for armed robbery with a firearm. Bond on that warrant is set at $750,000.
Biggers is black, 6-foot-3 and weighs about 190 pounds, authorities said. Police are looking for public support to find him.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217)373-8477. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.