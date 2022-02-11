URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man who authorities said killed three dogs when he set an apartment on fire has been arrested.
The News-Gazette reports 38-year-old Martell D. Jones is charged with aggravated arson, residential arson and aggravated cruelty to animals for the alleged Jan. 18 fire. The apartment is located in the 800 block of S. Mattis Ave. in Champaign.
There were no people at the apartment. Three dogs died when they were overcome by smoke.
Responders called the fire, which involved a pile of clothes in a bedroom, suspicious. Authorities evacuated the building and the apartment was deemed temporarily unlivable.
Police learned from the resident that only she, her landlord and Jones had apartment keys. Officers talked to Jones, who initially denied knowing anything about the fire. Police said when Jones was told he would not be arrested that day if he cooperated with authorities, he admitted he was mad about his girlfriend breaking up with him and throwing his clothing outside.
Officers said Jones told them he lit one of the woman's bras on fire and threw it in the bedroom. It landed on a pile of clothing, which then caught fire.
Jones, who is currently on probation after a 2020 conviction for failing to register as a sex offender, must have on an ankle monitor as as probation condition. Monitor data showed he was at the complex between 10:06 and 10:42 p.m. on the day of the fire, authorities said.
Jones faces six to 30 years in prison for aggravated arson, should he be found guilty. The state has filed a petition to revoke his probation based on the arson allegations against him.
Jones was first given a notice to appear, but Judge Brett Olmstead decided to set bond in the new arson case and on the petition from the state that totaled $150,000. The judge learned Jones had past convictions dating to 1998 for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated driving under the influence and aggravated battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.