CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign hosted a community engagement activity to provide feedback and suggestions on how to use the American Rescue Plan funding.
On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law. The city of Champaign said the funding is meant to serve the community with COVID-19 related relief as well as inequitable sectors of the community.
According to the City of Champaign, the funding objectives of the Recovery Funds are to:
- Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control.
- Replace lost public sector revenue to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs.
- Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses.
- Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequitable impact of the pandemic on certain populations.
The city is receiving approximately $25,277,693 in federal funding. Kay Nees, the finance director for the city, said the funding is hard to come by.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity I think for our community to have, you know, $25 million of federal funding flowing in," Nees said. "I think it's very important to be able to understand, you know, how the community would like to see those funds spent."
At the engagement event, the community was able to pick and choose which sectors of the city they would like to see the funding go. One community member said the city helped him understand how and where the money will be used.
"It allowed me to really make an informed decision, or a better informed decision, on where to kind of spread the love or spread the money," the person said.
Community members were able to choose sectors like police staffing, community health, violence intervention, tourism, small business opportunities, etc. Chad Smith, a resident of Garden Hills, said the bulk of his choice went to infrastructure. He said the Garden Hills neighborhood lacks many resources.
"If it goes towards infrastructure, the money will go towards sidewalks, lighting, the drainage, those are key points that I'm definitely interested in and I think that will benefit," Smith told WAND News.
While other community members were passionate about other sectors, like housing relief, Mary Smith said her choices were mostly to housing affordability.
"I really think if we could get the housing situation taken care of, that might take care of a lot of the things in violence, but I also did it for the community violence intervention because that's a huge issue right now," Smith said.
Many community members tell WAND News the engagement event made them more hopeful to see the money go into the places the community needs. The city said it will take the results of the event to city council in mid-September.
For more information on the funding, visit the City's website.
