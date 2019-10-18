CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect wanted for his involvement in a shooting has been taken into police custody.
According to the Champaign Police Department, 30-year-old Jerry D. Exum turned himself in to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Police believe he is involved in the Oct. 5 shooting in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue.
Police were called to the area around 11:43 p.m. Officials believe the shooting happened in the parking lot of a private business. When they arrived they found a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life-threatening. Shortly after the victim was taken to the hospital, police learned of a second shooting victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Both victims are expected to survive the shooting.
Exum will be transferred back to Champaign County to face charges.