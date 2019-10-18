Exum.jpg
Jodie Burnett

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect wanted for his involvement in a shooting has been taken into police custody. 

According to the Champaign Police Department, 30-year-old Jerry D. Exum turned himself in to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 

 Police believe he is involved in the Oct. 5 shooting in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue. 

Both victims are expected to survive the shooting. 

