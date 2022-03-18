CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) : Central Illinois Bakehouse in Champaign is selling pastries to benefit Ukraine as the war rages on.
The bakehouse is selling Pampushki, a traditional garlic bread roll from Ukraine, as well as Ukrainian Flag colored Macarons to help Ukrainian refugees. 100% of the profits from the pastry sales are going toward the International Rescue Committee to help displaced children and families.
The bakehouse will also match the first $10,000 dollars in sales to benefit Ukraine. Central Illinois Bakehouse brand manager, Miranda Martin, tells WAND News that she appreciates the bakehouse gives them the opportunity to help the global community. She mentions, "We're really community centered here in Champaign, Illinois and being able to help more than just here is really fantastic."
Central Illinois Bakehouse is on North First Street in Champaign, down the road from the Champaign Police Department and Champaign County Museum. If you are interested in ordering Pampushki or Macarons, visit their website or their FB page.
