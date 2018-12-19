CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Even though the Champaign County Nursing Home will be sold, the county is still supporting it financially.
The Champaign County Board approved covering its operations into the new year.
The county's goal is still to close the nursing home sale on Dec. 31. The buyers have the option to extend the closing into 2019.
The board approved a $2.76 million budget amendment to pay for two more months of nursing home operations.
They also approved $10,955 million to cover the receipt of proceeds from the sale, redemption and defeasance of outstanding bonds, payments to outside vendors and transfers to county funds of outstanding balances owed by the home, the News Gazette reports.