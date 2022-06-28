(WAND) - The Board of Education and the Champaign Educational Support Professionals have reached a tentative agreement following negotiations for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The agreement was reached Monday night.
CESP will bring the Agreement to its members for formal approval on Thursday.
Once it is approved by members, the Board will formally vote to approve the Agreement.
No additional details of the Agreement will be released until it is formally approved by both parties.
