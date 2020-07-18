CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign boy was hit by a car while riding his bike Saturday.
Police said it happened near the intersection near W. Springfield Ave and Kenwood Rd.
The boy was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.
