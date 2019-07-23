CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A central Illinois custard shop was named one of the best places to get a frozen treat in the entire U.S.!
The honor from NBC Today went to Jarling’s Custard Cup – a Champaign business that first opened its doors in 1949. It can be found at 309 W. Kirby Ave.
The company's special brand of custard doesn’t use egg yolks, and the product is always made in the store throughout the day.
Jarling’s has become immensely popular, to the point where it has a drive-thru. It gained some added fame in March of 2015, when actor Tom Hanks tweeted about it!
Champaign, IL! Jarling’s Custard Cup 4 Sale! Doug and Christy are selling! The recipe alone is worth $$$$$$! Get o… http://t.co/2AKEYHhzBw— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 12, 2015
Vanilla, chocolate, lemon and strawberry custard flavors are always available. Customers can add the signature “cold fudge” option to their treat or make it a “snowstorm”, which is the Jarling’s version of a Dairy Queen Blizzard.
Today put out its list of best ice cream shops earlier in July, and before National Ice Cream Day happened on July 21.