CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Several businesses in Champaign are being impacted by a warehouse fire that broke out early Friday morning.
The News Gazette reports Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were called to 301 E. Mercury Drive in the Apollo Industrial Park on the east side of North Market Street around 6 a.m.
Heavy fire was coming from the roof of the building. A second alarm was put out for more help.
Several businesses share space in the warehouse. although fire officials could not say which would be directly affected by the fire.
The News Gazette reported that, "Among the businesses that are listed on a sign for that address are Trane Supply, KEC Design and KECresco, Graybar, Helm Service, and DF Filter Pro."
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials told The News Gazette they are certain the fire did start on the roof.
