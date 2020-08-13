CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) -- The Beirut explosion hit close to home for Champaign businessman Habeeb Habeeb.
"As soon as I saw that explosion, it hit home. A lot of people I know would be affected. it's the equivalent of half of Decatur sustaining major damage," Habeeb Habeeb said.
The explosion in Beirut is still fresh in Habeeb's mind.
"My brother and his wife were returning to their apartment. They were in the inside hallway opening the door to the building, opening the door to their apartment and the blast hit. If it would've been 30 seconds later all the glass would have hit them and blew in their face and injured them. Thankfully, they were not injured," Habeeb said.
Habeeb was born and raised in east Beirut for 17 years before immigrating to Illinois in 1973. He settled down in Champaign where he became a husband, a father and businessman.
"Many immigrants, when they look at their homeland and see it struggle, we feel guilty because we're here blessed in every measure and so the little things that I can do is my way of showing gratitude," Habeeb said.
So Habeeb created a GoFundMe page for those in need. His message is simple: "Please help families in Beirut."
"The need is incredible. it's like everyone you know in town needs help. They need help with food, medicine, repairs to their houses, furniture that was destroyed, everything," Habeeb said.
Habeeb is a motivational speaker for his company "H-Squared", so he hopes his passion can inspire others.
"If you can't give, please pray -- pray that other people who can give will give. There are people who are giving who I know that they can't give. It just really chokes me up," Habeeb said.
You can donate to Habeeb's Go Fund Me page by visiting his website. So far, he has raised nearly eight thousand dollars for relief in Beirut.
