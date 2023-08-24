CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — After cancelling class due to extreme heat on Thursday, Champaign Unit 4 Schools announced that all yellow school bus service as well as classes at Centennial High School and Edison Middle School will be canceled for Friday.
The Operations and Maintenance team determined that most schools are functioning adequately but Centennial and Edison are not operating as needed.
Additionally, due to the extension of the extreme heat warning and the continued danger to students and staff, all yellow school bus services are canceled tomorrow, Friday, August 25.
The Central versus Normal West varsity football game scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. has been rescheduled for 8:00 p.m. Information regarding other events and practices will be shared by Athletic Directors and Coaches as it becomes available.
