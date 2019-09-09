CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Central High School will dismiss early Tuesday due to the forcasted heat index.
The base high temperature for Tuesday is 89 degrees.
The school will let out at 1:05 p.m.
Yellow and MTD buses will be available to take students home.
Athletic and band practice schedules must follow high-heat guidelines. Coaches and directors will tell students about any changes to their schedules.
Marching Band will not go to Centennial during the school day.
The revised class schedule will be:
1st period: 8:05-8:38
2nd period: 8:43-9:16
3rd period: 9:21-9:54
7th period: 9:59-10:32
4th period: 10:37-11:10
5th period: 11:15-11:48
8th period: 11:53-12:26
6th period: 12:31-1:05
There will be no shuttle buses between Central and Centennial.
There will be no advisory classes.
Students who have lunch 4th or 5th period will go to the cafeteria.
Students who do not have a classroom to go to should go to the Library/Media Center.