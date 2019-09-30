CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The first Chick-fil-A in Champaign is set to open Oct. 10, and will employ as many as 100 people.
A grand opening will be held at the restaurant at 2301 N. Prospect Ave. on Oct. 10.
The location's operator, Bob Williamson, was born and raised near Springfield. After graduating high school, he served in the Navy with a 24-year career that included earning a master's in homeland security and several awards and honors, such as the Meritorious Service Medal and earning the Navy Commendation Medal three times. He retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer, the highest enlisted rank with only one percent achieving that level of service. Selected as one of five Mineman Master Chiefs, Williamson was deployed numerous times overseas including for Operation Iraqi Freedom and the Global War on Terror.
While he was stationed in South Carolina, his oldest daughter worked at a Chick-fil-A. He said he realized there was something special about the company, and after retiring from the Navy, knew he wanted to work with Chick-fil-A.
At the Charleston, S.C. restaurant, he requested to start in the kitchen to learn the "heart of the business."
The Williamson family said they are now thrilled to be bringing Chick-fil-A to Champaign. "I am excited to return to Champaign to serve the community once again, but this time as a Chick-fil-A Operator and introduce our remarkable food and service to our guests who will become like family," said Williamson. "Some of the things I enjoyed most during my military career was mentoring and leading young men and women and I am committed to continue that mentoring with my Team Members as I help them realize their potential and life goals."
The grand opening will be an overnight, 12-hour event. The First 100 Campout Party will include activities for those waiting for the opening and food.
Registration starts in the restaurant parking lot at 6 p.m., Oct. 9.
Up to 100 adults will win a digital offer card with a year of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage).