CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -If you still have a live Christmas tree and live in Champaign, this is the day to get rid of it.
Live trees that are on the curb Monday, Jan. 7 can be hauled away for free by the city.
Collected trees are chipped and made into garden mulch.
Trees with stands, decorations, tinsel, lights, artificial snow/frost, plastic bags, or any other materials that make the trees non-recyclable will not be collected.
You can also take trees to the Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Avenue in Urbana for free disposal during the months of January and February.