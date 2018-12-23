CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's First United Methodist Church will have it's bell restored in time to ring for Christmas.
The 151-year-old bell hasn't rang in ages. A rusted frame is what stopped the bell from swinging. One family wanted the bell to be brought back to it's original glory. The problem being: a $25,000 price tag on fixing the bell. But it only took a few months to gather the money to get it fixed.
The newly repaired bell will last around 100 years hopefully.
Individual donations for the project, which ended up costing just over $25,000, ranged from a few bucks to a few thousand dollars.
Kristin Geis, one of the project leaders said she politely rejected the suggestion of naming the bell after one of the larger donors.