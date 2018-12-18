CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Those in need will be treated to a holiday dinner in Champaign.
First Christian Church is hosting the 9th annual Community Christmas Dinner.
The meal is for those in need or those who would be alone on the holiday.
Appetizers will be served at 12:30 p.m. A traditional, sit-down dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
The dinner is free, but people are asked to make reservations no later than Friday, Dec. 21.
To make your reservation, call (217) 714-7822.
All children under 12 will receive a small gift.