CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - One local church will hold Easter mass in a unique way tomorrow.
The Bible Baptist Church will be holding a drive-in Easter service.
"A few weeks ago a couple of people in the congregation told me about the service.
At first, it seemed kind of ridiculous. I've never done anything like this," said Pastor Mark Smith.
However, as Easter approached, he became more open to the idea.
"People will drive into the parking lot, stay in their vehicles and listen to me speak from the top of the building at the back of the property. They will listen through their ADM radios," he said.
He says he checked-in with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department first before proceeding with anything.
"Everything will be safe. People with drive-in the buildings will be closed, restaurants will not be available and the service will be brief, with that in mind, from 1:15 to approximately 11 'o clock," he said.
He is hoping for a big turnout. The service will be held at 4001 West Kirby, Champaign Illinois.