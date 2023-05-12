Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.