CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Community is wanting to see change. A high volume of gun violence is starting to affect the area, even children. Over the weekend, multiple children under 18 were shot including a 5 year old girl.
WAND News reached out to the family, and they just want to see an end to the violence. The grandmother shared the girl is currently recovering from surgery on her leg, hesitant to return back to the oak wood area.
The city of Champaign is offering outlets to fight the increase of violence.
"Also with the gun violence, and just the violence in general. We just want people to come out, be safe. We want to activate those safe places," said Sara Rand, Neighborhood Ambassador.
Several services including the Neighborhood Services, Equity & Engagement Departments, along with the Champaign Park District. These groups are putting their resources into the community.
"Responding to the gun violence in our neighborhoods. So with this proactive engagement, we're just bringing information and resources into the community," said John Ruffin, Neighborhood Relations Manager.
Some of those resources include surrounding organizations, focusing on support.
"Kids need help, adults need help, the youth needs help. We're just trying to prevent violence going on in the community, we just want to be a positive outlet for everybody. We want the community to know that DREAAM is there for you," Andreas Coleman, DREAAM Site Manager.
Residents and people in the area came out to the block party. These kids attending couldn't wait to share their favorite parts.
"People getting along in the community, and them doing this for us cause they didn't have to."
"The bouncy house and the food."
The organizers say the community's response makes it all worth it. If you're interested in the upcoming events, and what neighborhood they'll be coming to next, visit their website or Facebook page.
