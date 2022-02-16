CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign's city building and public works facility will be closed Thursday due to incoming winter weather.
The city said its public works department is preparing to deploy resources to address a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snowfall in the forecast for Thursday. Forecasts are calling for 1-4 inches of total snow accumulation locally, with snow coming on top of freezing rain and some ice. The city said this will also involve high winds, which can cause blizzard-like conditions.
“We are following the plans outlined in the City’s Snow and Ice Control Plan," said Public Works Operations Manager Cory Conrad. "Public Works crews will report for duty at 7 a.m. Thursday and we will continue around the clock operations until the snow and ice control plan actions are complete.”
Even with the building closures, city staff will be available remotely to answer phones and provide customer service in regular business hours. Snow and ice response staff will be available 24/7 at the public works facility during the weather event.
Residents are asked to stay home if possible to allow public works to safely treat and clear roads. If a person must travel, they should use appropriate precautions and leave early, allow for extra time, and stay cautious around plows.
Drivers should keep the street clear of parked vehicles during this time to help with plowing efforts. Alternate off-street parking locations, such as the Hill Street Parking Deck in downtown, are recommended in lieu of street parking.
For more information about street clearing activities, residents should check the city's website, CGTV cable channel 5 and local media.
