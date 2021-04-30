CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies walked around Champaign-Urbana communities Friday afternoon with the goal of informing the public and strengthening community partnerships.
The deputies spoke with neighbors in he Dobbins Downs (Champaign & Hensley Townships) and Scottswood (Urbana Township) neighborhoods Friday afternoon. Leaders said the goal was to seek partnerships to ensure neighborhoods are safe and promote awareness for how people can contact the sheriff's office to report suspicious activity.
This effort was part of Sheriff Dustin Heuerman's initiative aimed at increasing community engagement throughout Champaign County.
“I believe that law enforcement and community members need to work together to accomplish safer neighborhoods,” Heuerman said. “People should feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods, but law enforcement cannot accomplish that alone. That is why this partnership is so important."
The neighborhoods deputies visited Friday are just two of the communities where the sheriff's office is looking to create stronger partnerships. Officials said more events like this are expected in the future.
Community members who live in Champaign County areas that rely on the sheriff's office for law enforcement services and who want to partner with the sheriff's office for better relationships and safer neighborhoods are invited to contact the sheriff's office through its mobile app (Champaign County Sheriff IL), by emailing sheriff@co.champaign.il.us or by calling (217)384-1204.
