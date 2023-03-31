URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a man who was stabbed in Urbana Thursday morning.
Fifty-one-year-old Robert J. Cavette of Urbana was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. on March 30. The autopsy revealed that Cavette died from a stab wound to the chest.
According to police, officers arrived to the 1000 block of S. Smith Rd. around 11:04 a.m. where they found Cavette with life threatening injuries. He was transported to Carle Hospital where he died of his inuries.
No arrests have been made but police claim this was not a random act of violence.
Related Links
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.
At this time no further information has been made available.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.