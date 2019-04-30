(WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers are expanding their gun bounty rewards.
Ten handguns, two shotguns, and a semi-automatic rifle are among the weapons removed from streets based off of Crime Stoppers tips during a three and a half month trial period for its new Gun Bounty Reward Program.
The pilot program ran from January 10 to April 26.
Police said there was a 467 percent increase in recovered guns over the same period in 2018.
Under the initiative, anyone who calls Crime Stoppers with a tip that leads to the arrest of person who used a gun during the commission of a felony crime in Champaign County will get the maximum $1,000 cash reward pay outs.
During the trial period, Crime Stoppers approved five payouts to tipsters of $1,000 each for a total of $5,000.
The Crime Stoppers Board voted unanimously at its monthly meeting on April 25 to continue the Gun Bounty Reward Program as long as financial resources are available to pay the maximum rewards.
The anonymous tips from the public regarding gun-related crimes has led to the arrest of six people on charges that include felony gun crimes.
In addition to the recovery of a total of 14 guns, officers seized drugs and cash.