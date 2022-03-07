CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is amping up patrols ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend and reminding motorists to drive safely.
The theme for the DUI patrol and seatbelt safety campaign is: “This St. Patrick’s Day, don’t rely on luck to get you where you are going."
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said, "If you’ll be drinking, using cannabis or partaking of any other impairing substance, planning ahead is the best way to ensure you and your friends make it home safely.”
Speeding, distracted driving and other traffic laws will also be strictly enforced.
The campaign runs March 11-18.
Designating a sober driver is the easiest way to avoid a crash or DUI arrest.
Other tips Champaign County deputies give to keep yourself and others safe include:
• If a friend is about to drive impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely.
• Buckle up. It’s your best defense in the event of a crash.
• Remember, pedestrians are at risk, too. If you’re walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re driving, remain alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.
The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
