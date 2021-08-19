CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County deputy is charged with driving under the influence after an Aug. 15 crash.
On that date, authorities said Mahomet police officers and Champaign County deputies responded to a crash at South Lake of the Woods Road at the I-74 overpass. They found a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck on its roof in the middle of the road.
Mahomet police said it was apparent the truck hit the end of a guard rail and rolled over. They said the driver, identified as 52-year-old Norman J. Meeker Jr. of St. Joseph, was taken to a hospital for assessment.
Meeker was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and improper lane usage.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Meeker is on leave pending an administrative investigation. The Champaign County State's Attorney's Office said it requested a special prosecutor be appointed in regard to the investigation and prosecution of Meeker "in light of his role in pending criminal cases and his status as a Champaign County employee," per a press release.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum appointed the Office of the State's Attorney's Appellate Prosecutor to be special prosecutor for this case.
Mahomet police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information should call Mahomet police at (217)333-8911.
