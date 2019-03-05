URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Humane Society is launching a capital campaign called "Expanding Our Pawprint."
The campaign is the humane society's first since construction was completed on its current facility in 1988.
The building shelters over 1,500 animals a year.
Now, they are looking to take care of some deferred maintenance.
Renovation and construction plans include:
- Expanding the lobby and areas where cats, kittens, and small animals are on display for adoption by 1,600 sq. ft. The new animal housing will be designed to meet the physical and psychological needs of its occupants.
- Refacing the old chain link dog kennels with modern materials to improve functionality and appearance.
- Building a new 5,700 sq. ft. Education Building to provide space for dog training classes, education programs, volunteer training, and a variety of daily operational needs.
- Enlarging the medical lab to provide separate exam areas for dogs and cats.
- Installing a new heating and air conditioning system to improve air quality for animals.
CCHS set a goal of raising $1,750,000 for the improvements.
A volunteer capital campaign steering committee has been working for several months during the "quiet phase" of the campaign, soliciting gifts from major supporters and friends of the Society.
The Committee and its volunteers have already raised over $1,000,000.