CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Humane Society ended up collecting more htan $17,000 in donations in an effort honoring Betty White.
The donations were made in White's name on what would have been her 100th birthday earlier in January. They were part of the viral Betty White Challenge.
"The number of donations that flooded in, I thought maybe we would see an uptick of around $1,000 (and) certainly not over $10,000. Now we're over $17,000 and I just think it speaks volumes to the legacy Betty White leaves behind and how she inspired her fans to take up the mantle of supporting animal shelters like ours."
The humane society is still receiving gifts in White's honor.
Donations can be made online, over the phone or by mail.
