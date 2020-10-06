CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Community leaders across Champaign County said the state needs to change COVID-19 regions and make Champaign County its own region.
The push to stand alone comes after the state announced it was no longer counting Champaign County’s positivity rate when determining if Region 6 would have to move back.
"We have reduced the spread of the disease,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said. “We have created a culture of compliance across Champaign-Urbana and especially across campus."
Region 6 makes up much of central Illinois to the Indiana border and includes both Macon and Champaign counties.
As it stands now, the state is counting Region 6 metrics two ways. One is with Champaign County and one without. Region 6’s positivity rate is just under 2% when the county is included and is just over 7% when it is removed.
Marlin said the thousands of COVID-19 tests being done at the University of Illinois each day is behind the low case numbers in the county, which in turn brings down the region's overall number.
The state of Illinois said with the Champaign County numbers included, the actual positivity rate is skewed. Without Champaign County included, the state is watching the positivity rate, and if it reaches 8% for three days, Region 6 would have more restrictions put in place and Champaign County would be force to comply with those mitigations.
"I view it as punishing the county,” Marlin said.
Mayor Marlin wants to see Champaign County removed from Region 6 and made its own region. She is calling it a “health innovation region."
"I think we should be celebrating what we have done in this county and utilizing what we have learned elsewhere,” the mayor said.
A spokesperson for Gov. JB Pritzker told WAND News on Tuesday night the county would not be removed, writing in a statement that “the administration and IDPH have been in communication with public heath and elected leaders in the region to discuss the heath data and explain the mitigation plan, and the plan will be applied at the regional level, not the county level."
The University of Illinois has been performing between 5,000 and 14,000 tests each day.
