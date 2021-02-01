CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County health officials are offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for essential frontline workers during the week of Feb. 1.
The clinic is for frontline workers who work or live in Champaign County. Eligible people include:
- Grocery Store Workers: Baggers, Cashiers, Stockers, Pick-Up, Customer Service.
- Food and Agriculture Workers: Processing, Plants, Veterinary Health, Livestock Services, Animal Care.
- Shelter/Adult Day Care Workers.
- Postal Service Workers.
- Manufacturing Workers: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers.
- Public Transit Workers: Flight Crew, Bus Drivers, Train Conductors, Taxi Drivers, Para-Transit Drivers, In-Person Support, Ride Sharing Services.
The clinic is happening at the former Dress Barn in the Kohl's Plaza, which is located at 1901 N. Market St. in Champaign. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and appointments are done on a first come, first serve basis.
To register, people should follow these instructions:
- Please call (217) 902-6100. Due to high call volume, you may experience an extended wait time so we appreciate your patience.
- If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please call to reschedule.
There is no waitlist, officials said, but more appointments will be available the following week based on vaccine ability.
Patients can't get the COVID-19 vaccination if they had any other vaccinations within 14 days of the appointment. Patients could be asked to show an ID to verify employment.
People must have on face coverings and practice social distancing. They should plan on allowing at least 15 minutes for observation after taking the vaccine.
The number of people in a party who are not receiving the vaccine should be limited. Clothing should be worn that allows easy access to the upper part of a person's arm.
These vaccines are available at no cost. Patients may be asked to bring an insurance card if they have one. Patients will not be turned away if they don't have insurance.
Click here for frequently asked questions compiled by the Illinois Department of Public Health about the COVID-19 vaccine.
