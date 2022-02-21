URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County district of Illinois American Water was the winner of a regional water taste test competition.
The district placed first in the 15-County Water Supply Operator Association's contest, with the winning sample coming from the Mattis Water Treatment Plant. Samples in the contest were judged on taste, odor and clarity.
The 2022 contest marked the third straight year the local water team ranked first. It's the fifth time overall. The same award was previously won by the Champaign County district in 2005, 2006, 2019 and 2020. There was no 2021 contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team also earned a National Best of the Best title in 2005 and 2006.
Illinois American Water's Champaign County District team will now represent the region in the statewide taste test competition after winning the region. The state contest will be held in March during the Illinois Section of the American Water Works Association's (AWWA) Conference, WATERCON 2022, in Springfield.
The state contest winner then moves on to AWWA's national Best of the Best water taste context, which happens at AWWA's Annual Conference and Exposition (ACE22) in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.