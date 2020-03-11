CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Due to COVID-19 concerns, Champaign County officials are moving polling places located at long term care facilities.
The affected places, which will not be primary polling locations on March 17, include Clark-Lindsey in Champaign, The Glenwood in Mahomet and Eagle View Retirement Home in Rantoul. Voters who would have cast ballots at these places will instead go to the following locations:
- Clark Lindsey: Moved to St. Matthews Lutheran Church (2200 S. Philo Road, Urbana)
- The Glenwood: Elk's Pavilion at Lake of the Woods Park (109 S. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet)
- Eagle View Retirement Home: Gathering Place (200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul)
Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons is emphasizing there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in the county. She said polling location changes are a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of those with compromised immune systems.
Voters are encouraged to take part in early voting and voting by mail to avoid long lines and crowds in one place during the March 17 primary elections. Early voting is open until March 16.
Times and locations can be found on the Champaign County website.
Anyone with questions can call the Champaign County Clerk's office at (217)384-3720 or 284-3724.