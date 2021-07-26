SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County resident is among three $100,000 winners in a Monday Illinois vaccine lottery drawing.
The other winners of $100K cash prizes are from Bolingbrook and Vernon Hills, Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced. This was the third $100,000 drawing.
Winners will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone or email starting Monday afternoon. Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check emails regularly to see if they won. IDPH will call from (312)814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.
No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification.
Winners have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process.
Winners will be named eight days after each draw unless they decide to stay anonymous.
Illinois became the first Midwest state to have over 50 percent of eligible youth vaccinated in Monday. Children as young as 12 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and those who don't get vaccinated have a shot at $3 million in scholarship awards through the 'All In for the Win' program. Seventeen $150,000 scholarships are still available.
Click here for more information on the Illinois vaccine lottery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.