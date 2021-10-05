CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Crime Stoppers is offering people in Champaign County a chance to safely dispose of personal documents, unwanted prescription drugs and unused cell phones in an upcoming event.
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in University of Illinois parking lot E14. The lot is at the corner of 1st Street and Kirby Avenue, which is just west of the State Farm Center. Those who participate should enter the lot from 1st Street and follow a marked path to the collection site. Event workers will help guide people.
Champaign County Crime Stoppers planned this event in association with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Triad Shredding. It is a Crime Stoppers fundraiser, and officials said donations will be used to keep paying out cash rewards for anonymous tips that help resolve Champaign County crimes.
For donations, officials are asking for $10 per person to shred up to two bankers boxes of private documents, including old income tax records, bank statements, pay stubs, medical records, cancelled checks, legal documents, utility bills, etc. People can protect themselves from identity theft and fraud by shredding these types of personal documents.
All of the collected documents will go to Triad Shredding's secure off-site facility for destruction. in April 2021, Crime Stoppers collected 7,500 pounds of personal documents for shredding.
Oct. 23 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. People can properly dispose of unneeded prescription medications to help prevent pill abuse, overdoses and theft and to protect the environment. Dropped off prescription pills and patches will be securely transported and incinerated. Officials are not accepting liquids, needles and sharps. Medications will be collected by a uniformed police officer on the site.
The prescription drop-off service is free of charge. Officials said the April 2021 collection event led to the collection of 117 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs in just two hours.
The collection of unused cell phones requires an additional $10 donation. Collected phones will be shredded at Triad Shredding's off-site facility and components will be responsibly recycled.
"Crime Stoppers will follow public health guidelines to minimize contact between the public and event organizers while the pandemic continues," a press release said. "For the health and safety of everyone, event workers and public participants must wear face masks at the event site. Participants may choose to exit their vehicles and place materials to dispose of on a table or they may allow masked event workers to remove their materials from vehicle trunks or truck beds."
Click here to learn more information about this event. A list of record retention guidelines can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.