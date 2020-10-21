CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District issued a reminder to locals to answer the phone if a COVID-19 contact tracer calls.
CUPHD leaders said a person in Champaign County who tests positive or has been identified as a close contact of a positive case will get a call from 312-777-1999 or a 217-351 number. Should a person miss a call from one of these numbers, they can call it back and be routed to an investigation/contact tracing specialist.
The specialist will ask a positive case about their illness and if they had been in close contact with anyone when sick. Officials said the specialist will ensure the infected person has the needed resources to stay home and isolate in order to keep COVID-19 from spreading.
Close contacts will be notified and given information about quarantining. They will be told to stay at home, monitor symptoms and answer daily health assessments from CUPHD. Health officials said they will make sure the person has necessary support and resources.
The public is asked to be on the lookout for scammers who take advantage of contact tracing and try to obtain a victim's personal information. CUPHD said its staff will always provide their name and will not ask for money, debit/credit card or bank account information, social security numbers or immigration status.
Click here for more information from CUPHD about its case investigation and contact tracing efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.