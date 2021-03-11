CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Carle Health has postponed a March second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Kohl's Plaza.
The company announced the clinic, which was sent to run from Saturday, March 13 (appointments after 11 a.m.) through Monday, March 15 is postponed due to a lack of a Pfizer vaccine.
Officials have not yet released a new date.
Carle said it will be contacting anyone who had an appointment in order to reschedule.
