CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 22-year-old Champaign County Sheriff's deputy passed away this week.
Deputy Taylor Briggs passed away Thursday night unexpectedly from a medical issue, the office announced.
Deputy Briggs was off duty at the time. He had worked for the sheriff's office since September of 2019.
The sheriff's office said, "Deputy Briggs was a true public servant, was compassionate, and always had the best interests of Champaign County residents at heart. He will be greatly missed. Our prayers go out to Deputy Briggs' family and friends as we suffer through this loss."
An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.
