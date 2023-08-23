ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign County State's Attorney has released its report reviewing an Illinois State Police officer involved shooting in St. Joseph on July 3.
On July 3 at 6:45 p.m., Danville Police were advised of two shootings that had happened in Clinton, Iowa earlier that same day.
Iowa law enforcement said the suspect, Randy Jackson, was believed to be in a vehicle that was located by GPS in Vermilion County.
Jackson had been suspected of being involved in the shootings of two people. At least one was not expected to survive. Iowa law enforcement said Jackson had one warrant already and a warrant for attempted murder was pending.
Danville police found the vehicle and stopped it. It was being driven by a woman, but Jackson was hiding on the rear seat floorboards covered with items.
When he was discovered, officials said Jackson made the woman get out of the vehicle and he took over driving and fled from police. The pursuit spanned several counties.
At 7:21 p.m., the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office found and tried to stop the vehicle. Officials said Jackson continued to flee from police, driving in excess of 110mph at times, including through residential areas.
Police broke off the pursuit for safety reasons.
Jackson's vehicle was found abandoned a short time later in a cornfield outside St. Joseph in Champaign County.
Jackson was found by an assisting DNR officer at 11:37 p.m., hiding in the loft area of a garage at 2200 CR 1300N.
The officer did not see a weapon on Jackson, but officials said Jackson told the officer, "You better shoot me or I'm going to f***ing kill you. I'm going to f***ing kill you. You better shoot me, motherf***er."
The officer sought cover and called for backup.
Police and ISP SWAT responded, secured the area and deployed remote surveillance and communication equipment into the garage.
A Crisis Negotiation Team Officer made audio contact with Jackson.
Over the next 5-6 hours, officials said Jackson presented defiantly, refusing to surrender peacefully. He said officers would have to come in and get him. Police said he repeatedly stated that he had a gun.
Officials said he made various demands and said he would kill officers if they came in, that he would shoot them, and that he had "thirty rounds" (ammunition).
Troopers reported hearing mechanical noises that were consistent with the manipulation of a firearm. Jackson, hearing the officers discuss that he had a gun, replied, "Yeah. You know what this is."
Jackson said he would shoot a police K9 if it was sent in, and that troopers would need to kill him, or he would kill one of them.
Officials said he made statements about killing children. He said his intent was to take at least one officer with him. He said he would "take" as many officers as he could before they could get him. Police said he asked officers to come in the garage one at a time so he could kill them all.
At one point, police said Jackson started a fire in the garage, but it was largely extinguished shortly after.
Police said Jackson was told repeatedly how he could safely exit the garage, but he refused to do so.
At 3:55 a.m. on July 4, ISP deployed an aerial camera drone into the garage. It showed Jackson had retreated to the garage loft where he could maintain tactical advantage. Jackson threw items at the drone until it was disabled. Officials said Jackson continued to set up obstacles and tripping hazards for officers if they should enter.
At 4:45 a.m., officers concluded negotiations. They deployed several doses of a chemical irritant into the garage through a vent to try and make Jackson uncomfortable enough to surrender. Police said it appears Jackson had barricaded the vent being used to introduce the gas, and the attempt was unsuccessful.
Additional irritants were pumped into the garage through other angles. These efforts also were unsuccessful.
A second drone was deployed and showed Jackson now hiding inside a vehicle in the garage.
Officials said Jackson got out of the vehicle and disabled the drone.
At 5:29 a.m., Jackson "emerged in a rapid or aggressive manner from the garage angling his body to conceal a hand behind a leg," the State's Attorney's report said.
Officers told Jackson to show his hands, and he refused as he adjusted his position around a vehicle.
Trooper Shanks saw what appeared to be a gun in Jackson's hand and yelled that he had a gun.
Officials said Trooper Shanks repeatedly told Jackson to drop the gun, but Jackson refused.
Trooper Hedges saw Jackson holding a nickel-colored item in one hand and moving the item "in a furtive manner while angling his body to conceal the item from officers."
Trooper Hedges identified the item as being consistent with a snub-nose, nickel plated revolver.
Trooper Hedges said Jackson was moving in an erratic way with a bizarre expression. He said Jackson then moved to present the item in his hand in a threatening manner, causing Hedges to believe Jackson was about to fire on him and other officers.
Trooper Hedges discharged his own weapon. Jackson struck and fell, dropping the object in his hand. The object was later determined to be a car emergency-exit tool, sometimes called a window-punch or glass-breaker.
The State's Attorney's office said the window-punch had a handgrip with a nickel finish, similar to a short-barreled handgun.
Jackson was taken by ambulance to the hospital but did not survive.
The events were investigated by an independent Division of Internal Investigations of the Illinois State Police which interviewed witnesses, complied reports and evidence, and submitted the results for review by the CCSAO.
The State's Attorney's office found that police did not use inappropriate use of force. It said Jackson was arrestable for multiple felonies, fled from officers in a manner that posed serious danger to the community, resisted and threatened officers, and was subject to warrants for serious offenses involving firearms and causing great bodily harm or death to others.
"Jackson made a peaceful apprehension impossible and emerged from the garage holding an object reasonably believed to be a deadly weapon. Trooper Hedges' decision to discharge his own firearm was reasonable and legally justifiable."
Hedges' use of deadly force was deemed justifiable.
