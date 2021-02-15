CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County officials announced plowing operations has stopped Monday night due to winter weather.
Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue cited limited visibility as the reason for ending plowing efforts Monday night in a statement. Drivers are asked to stay safe and remain at home if possible.
Blue said blowing and drifting combined with continuous snowfall is creating a dangerous situation for plow drivers.
Plowing is expected to start back up early Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.